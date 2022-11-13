Western Conference Scout names Phoenix Suns as potential Landing spot for LeBron James

Recent NBA Rumors have seen the Phoenix Suns emerge as a potential Landing spot for LeBron James. Fox Sports Analyst Ric Bucher has shed more light on the link between the LA Lakers superstar and the Suns organization.

The Phoenix Suns continue to be a solid unit this season. Although they haven’t had the best start and have lost a few core players along the way, the Suns have hung tough.

Meanwhile, the same cannot be said for the LA Lakers as they feature a 2-10 record. Emerging as one of the worst teams in the league, several analysts and fans have called for the organization to blow things up. This includes potential trades that could see their superstars land on other teams.

This in itself has led to the birth of several Rumors regarding the future Landing spots of the Lakers’ superstars. To this point, even LeBron James was linked to some teams in a trade scenario.

Keeping a potential trade for James in mind, Ric Bucher gathered some information regarding where the King could be headed. In a conversation with the Western Conference scout, Bucher learned that the Suns could be a potential landing spot.

Bucher highlighted the details of the situation in his article. They wrote:

“If the Lakers were to move James, it presumably would be to acquire the Treasure Trove of future Picks they currently lack.”

They then added:

“A Western Conference Scout pointed to the Phoenix Suns as a far more ideal candidate should they find themselves once again falling short this season in their quest for the franchise’s first championship, after reaching the Finals two years ago and then getting knocked out in a seven -game, second-round series by Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks last year.

“The Suns have a solid core with Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, but they may need another piece to get over the hump in the West, especially since they were knocked out in the second round of the Playoffs last season.

“The Suns have proven themselves quite capable of getting close, but I think they need a little bit more if they want to get to where they want,’ the Scout said. ‘One more ball handler and playmaker.'”

On paper, the trade solves a lot of problems for the Suns. With a Talent like LeBron joining their ranks, Phoenix will become a superpower in the West in the blink of an eye.

Meanwhile, in the process of trading James, the Lakers stand to win a significant amount of draft capital. This could help them facilitate a rebuild. However, this move is also riddled with a number of flaws.

The LA Lakers wouldn’t want to lose LeBron James to the Phoenix Suns