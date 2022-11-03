Western Christian handles EBF to set up 2A state volleyball Championship rematch

Western Christian’s Stella Winterfeld (4) fires a shot past Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont’s Lacey Taylor (27) and Kate Shafer (11) during the 2A 2022 Iowa State Volleyball Tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. (Geoff Stellfox/The Gazette)

CORALVILLE — Western Christian didn’t look ahead to what could be or behind at what could have been.

The Wolfpack were fixated on the immediate task all fall. Coincidentally, the result is a state Finals rematch against another volleyball power in Dike-New Hartford.

Western Christian was business-like in dismantling Eddyville EBF, 25-16, 25-21, 25-11 in a Class 2A state semifinal Wednesday at Xtream Arena. The Wolfpack will get another crack at the Wolverines, who have won the last two 2A crowns.

“We’re excited,” Wolfpack senior outside hitter Stella Winterfeld said. “We feel we are prepared. We’ve been working for this all year. In the back of our minds, Dike was always there because of the Championship last year. We felt we could have done better last year in our state championship (match).

“We worked hard this summer, school season and we’re ready for them.”

Western Christian Coach Tammi Veerbeek made sure that one opponent was the focus. She’s done that before and it didn’t have the desired effect. Deep down, they anticipated a rematch between the only two programs to win a 2A state championship since Mount Vernon won in 2009.

“We wanted to find Joy in the journey this whole season,” Veerbeek said. “Take it one game at a time. They wanted their shot at them again.

“We know they are a high-quality team. Well coached. I have nothing but respect for Dike-New Hartford and (Coach) Diane Harms, but we’re just excited that we get to play on the biggest stage in high school sports.”

The second-ranked Wolfpack (42-5) trailed just three times the entire match, including 1-0 and 3-2 in the opening set. The only other time came at 12-11 in the second. Western Christian was sharper than in its quarterfinal win Tuesday over Sumner-Fredericksburg.

“We had a great flow going,” Winterfeld said. “It started with our serves. Our serves were fantastic. A lot better than they were (Tuesday) night. Our first contact was really good, too. We were in system a lot of the time, which makes it really hard for a lot of teams to stop us.”

Once they closed the second set with four of the last five points, the Wolfpack were confident they were playing one more day.

“We felt it,” Wolfpack middle hitter Kylie De Jager said. “We knew we had control of the game.”

Winterfeld had a game-high 16 kills, while Abby VerBurg added 14, feeding off 36 assists from senior setter Hannah Broek. Having two reliable big hitters makes Western Christian tough to stop.

“Once we could Garner some leads, we really started to feel comfortable and get into our rhythm,” Veerbeek said. “We were able to use a little more balance today.”

Seventh-ranked EBF battled, but couldn’t sustain attacks. Molly Shafer led the Rockets with 10 kills. Whitney Klyn added nine kills and Kate Shafer had 17 assists.

Western Christian owns state records with 23 straight state tournament appearances and 40 overall. They also have not lost to an Iowa opponent this season, reaching the semifinals for the 23rd consecutive year. Tradition comes with pressure and confidence.

“It is a little bit of pressure at times, but then again, it doesn’t just happen overnight,” De Jager said. “We work really hard all summer. A lot of the players work hard in the spring in the club seasons. So, for us, when it gets to school season it’s not a lot of pressure. It’s just go time. We’re ready to go.”

Western Christian has a shot at another crown and its first since 2019. The Wolfpack own 17 state titles.

“I’m thrilled for our players,” Veerbeek said. “Those seven Seniors really wanted this chance.”

