Western Christian beats Dike-New Hartford for state volleyball title

CORALVILLE – Western Christian Coach Tammy Veerbeek can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

In what will likely be remembered as one of the best state volleyball championship matches in Iowa history, No. 2 Western Christian persevered for a 25-21, 19-25, 25-21, 13-25, 16-14 win over top-ranked, two-time Defending Champion Dike-New Hartford in the Class 2A state championship match Thursday at Xtream Arena.

As the Wolfpack celebrated their state championship, they turned to Veerbeek to put the Western Christian sticker on the bracket as state champions.

It was only fitting since Veerbeek’s teams were 0-6 in state championship matches against the Wolverines.

This time, Verbeek’s team got the job done.

“It felt great. Oh-and-six. It’s been a long time coming. We have the utmost respect for Dike-New Hartford. It could have gone either way. It just happened to go our way,” Veerbeek said. “What an iconic match. I’ve been through some really good matches before, but that was high quality volleyball. That was a fun match.”

“I’m so happy. I still can’t believe it,” said Western Christian senior outside hitter Abby VerBurg, who put down a team-high 26 kills. “Once we start clicking, we’re a really hard team to stop.”

