Western Christian beats Dike-New Hartford for state volleyball title

CORALVILLE – Western Christian Coach Tammy Veerbeek can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

In what will likely be remembered as one of the best state volleyball championship matches in Iowa history, No. 2 Western Christian persevered for a 25-21, 19-25, 25-21, 13-25, 16-14 win over top-ranked, two-time Defending Champion Dike-New Hartford in the Class 2A state championship match Thursday at Xtream Arena.

As the Wolfpack celebrated their state championship, they turned to Veerbeek to put the Western Christian sticker on the bracket as state champions.

It was only fitting since Veerbeek’s teams were 0-6 in state championship matches against the Wolverines.

This time, Verbeek’s team got the job done.

“It felt great. Oh-and-six. It’s been a long time coming. We have the utmost respect for Dike-New Hartford. It could have gone either way. It just happened to go our way,” Veerbeek said. “What an iconic match. I’ve been through some really good matches before, but that was high quality volleyball. That was a fun match.”

“I’m so happy. I still can’t believe it,” said Western Christian senior outside hitter Abby VerBurg, who put down a team-high 26 kills. “Once we start clicking, we’re a really hard team to stop.”

In the fifth set, Dike-New Hartford (44-3) held a 14-11 lead and three Championship points in hand.

Western Christian (43-5) would not back down.

Two kills by VerBurg and a Dike-New Hartford hitting error knotted it at 14.

This time, Western Christian would not fold. The Wolfpack got the final two kills to finally beat Dike-New Hartford in a state championship match.

“We just said never give up. Always trust in each other. We knew we could do it. Anything can happen in volleyball,” VerBurg said. “I think it shows how much we wanted it and how gritty this team really is. We wanted to win this one more than anything.”

“Our backs were against the wall. It just comes down to pure grit. They did not let the ball hit the floor. I looked at them during that last timeout and I told them, ‘I’m going to love you no matter what . Let’s just go play,'” Veerbeek said. “Before the game we talked about we just have to go out there and play. At Western Christian we know God knows the outcome. He already knows what is going to happen. All we can do it go out there and play hard, have fun , play together. We’re on the biggest stage in high school sports. Let His will be done.”

“The match went back and forth all night long. We would make a couple of runs and then they would make a couple of runs,” Dike-New Hartford Coach Diane Harms said. “They dug a couple balls and transitioned and got some good swing. We dug some balls and they ended up getting the points at the end. We played hard and they played hard. They made the plays when they needed them.”

In a match that literally went back and forth all night, the teams split the first two sets. Western Christian seized the momentum by winning the third set, but the Wolverines came back with a Fury in the fourth and took all the momentum into the fifth set.

The Wolfpack wrested the momentum – and the match – out of the Wolverines’ hands.

“We just forgot about it and moved on. That’s the good thing about volleyball,” VerBurg said.

“Just never giving up. We played poorly in Game 4. We had a great comeback in Game 3, but I was worried about the momentum. Dike kind of held it early in that match,” Veerbeek said. “I have been watching these girls since they were little. I told them this is a dream come true.”

“We knew coming in it was going to be a good match,” Harms said. “We knew we were going to have to play hard and make adjustments throughout the match. The girls played really hard. Western Christian is a very good team. They took advantage of some things. Credit to them.”

Matt Levins is a sports Reporter for the USA Today Network in Burlington, Iowa, who has covered local sports for 32 years at The Hawk Eye. Reach him at [email protected]