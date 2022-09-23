Western A golf Divisional comes to Libby





Libby Junior-Senior High School and Cabinet View Golf Course will host the Western A Divisional tournament Friday.

The tournament will feature Western Montana’s best male and female Golfers in Class A.

The top four teams from each Division meet will qualify for the state meet. In addition to the Qualifying teams, each Division will qualify the top eight individual finishers plus ties, outside of those who have already qualified on a top four team.

A total of 28 boys plus ties and 28 girls plus ties from each Division will qualify for the State A Golf Tournament. The state tourney will be held Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at the Hamilton Golf Club.

Four individuals who qualify as individual participants can be considered a team.

Golfers will play a practice round at 1 pm Thursday. The Divisional will be a “chainsaw” start at 10 am Friday.

For the Libby boys and girls teams, they saw a number of good performances in Polson and Hamilton.

On Monday in Polson, Mackenzie Foss led the Lady Loggers to a fourth-place team finish as she scored a 95, good for ninth individually. Rounding out Libby’s scorers were Kailey Skranak shot 117, Paislee MacDonald 133, Addison Skranak 138 and Piper Snyder 140.

In Hamilton, Foss led with 113, Kailey Skranak scored 121, Paislee MacDonald had a 134 and Piper Snyder had a 142.

For the Loggers boys team, Reece Malyevac scored a 68 to win the Polson tourney for the second straight year while leading the Squad to a sixth-place team finish with 354 strokes.

Mason Gotham also played great shooting a 78, good for 10th. Thomas Roark’s 103 followed by Teague Thompson’s 105.

In Hamilton, Malyevac’s 77 was sixth, Roark carded a 106, Thompson shot 107 and Ayden Montgomery 119.