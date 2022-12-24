Westby’s Arena Kvamme named Coach of the year

Westby High School volleyball Coach Arena Kvamme said the Norsemen’s 3-0 win on the road against West Salem on Sept. 8 was a defining moment for the team in more ways than one.

Kvamme called the long overdue win against their Coulee Rival a “once in a lifetime feeling”, but Kvamme made sure the win didn’t go to her team’s head.

“The next day, we really had to go back and focus and say ‘Yeah, that was a great moment in time, but we have to refocus and that target (on our back) is bigger,'” Kvamme said. “Keeping everybody Humble was probably the hardest thing. We knew we had the talent, we knew we had the potential, but we had to remember to stay humble.”

With what she described as an “underlying target”, the Norsemen defeated West Salem 3-2 again a month later on their way to their first conference championship since 2013, their first regional title since the turn of the century and a Sectional final appearance.

All the while, the team stayed humble and focused.

Those accomplishments — and being able to manage the pressures that came with it — helped Kvamme earn the title of La Crosse Tribune Volleyball Coach of the Year.

“It was all new for all of us so we enjoyed that ride as it came, but with every success we knew there was a bigger target on our back,” Kvamme said. “We always said ‘This game is our biggest game. Then we’d win that game and say ‘Now this game is our biggest game.’”

The 2022 season was Kvamee’s 14th with the program at Westby, taking over as varsity coach three years ago. With 13 Seniors that she’s watched develop from the time they were freshman, Kvamme said the Norsemen’s 33-2 season was seen as an inevitability with how they’ve worked the past few seasons.

“I started under some great coaches and that really helped drive the comradery of the program and what it was meant to be,” Kvamme said. “We really worked hard to create that program for Westby and these girls that have been coming up. I’ve coached some of these girls all four years they’ve been here and they’ve put in the time. They could see it coming. They knew our time was coming soon.”

The Norsemen finished 33-2 with one regular season loss to La Crosse Logan on Aug. 27 as part of the Black River Falls tournament. Westby won 25 in-a-row after the Logan loss, including 18 matches where they didn’t allow a sweep.

With every win, Kvamme and the Norsemen tried to remain calm and consistent as pressure mounted in one of the program’s best seasons ever.

“We tried to play every day and every game the same,” Kvamme said. “The more outside pressure my team got, I didn’t want them to feel that pressure too. There was a lot of pressure from classmates, parents, friends and the community so we tried to keep it as level as we could in the gym and as a volleyball program.”

The success culminated in a 3-1 regional Finals win against Spring Valley at home on Oct. 22. Even Kvamme, after trying to keep her team humble all season, couldn’t deny how special the moment was for her and Westby.

“That Saturday game was unbelievable,” Kvamme said. “The feeling for some of those girls to do things their parents did. Some of the girls on our teams were their moms who were on the last Westby regional team. That was special to us was to accomplish that.”

The Norsemen eventually fell in straight sets to St. Croix Falls, an eventual Division 3 state finalist, in the Sectional Finals to end one of the best runs by a Coulee team in recent memory.