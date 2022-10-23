Westby, Aquinas, West Salem win regional titles

Tribune staff



WESTBY — The Westby High School volleyball team kept its winning streak alive and won a WIAA Division 3 regional championship in the process Saturday.

The Norsemen, who are ranked sixth in Division 3 by state coaches and have a No. 1 seed for the postseason tournament, beat fifth-seeded Spring Valley 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23 to advance to a Sectional semifinal Showdown with 10th-ranked Aquinas on Thursday.

Westby (32-1) and Aquinas (24-8) will play at Westby for the chance to play in a Championship game Oct. 29.

Emily Collins had 18 kills and Tricia Klum 32 assists for the Norsemen, who have won 24 straight matches. Bethany Roethel added 24 digs and Jayda Berg five aces for Westby.

The second-seeded Blugolds took care of the third-seeded Eagles 25-12, 25-10, 25-8 at the Reinhart Athletic Complex to keep their season alive.

Sophomore Addy Foor had 13 kills and freshman Sammy Davis 12 for Aquinas, which has swept all three of its postseason opponents.

Senior Macy Donarski had 34 assists and a block, senior Shea Bahr had 14 digs, and Foor added four aces and a pair of blocks for the Blugolds.

VERONA, Wis. — The fourth-seeded Wildcats eliminated the fifth-seeded Hilltoppers by scores of 26-24, 25-14, 25-14.

Halie Kapelke had nine kills, Claire Pedretti 14 digs and Bailey Yang 12 assists for Onalaska.

West Salem 3, Dodgeville 1

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — The fifth-seeded Panthers earned themselves a berth in the Sectional for the first time since 2018 by beating the top-seeded Dodgers 25-13, 25-23, 25-23.

Senior Jaden Hammes had 10 kills, and teammates Ken Ihle and Kendall Burkhamer added seven apiece. Gen Norman had 26 assists, Hammes added five aces and Burkhamer had two aces.