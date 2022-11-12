Westburg’s dash in overtime keeps Garnet Valley’s dream alive – PA Prep Live

CONCORD – Jack Westburg provided the heroics in overtime as No. 1 Garnet Valley defeated No. 8 Spring-Ford, 30-27, in a District 1 Class 6A quarterfinal Friday evening.

After their defense held the Rams (9-2) to a 37-yard field goal by Ryan Fields on the first possession of overtime, the Jaguars (11-0) wasted no time when they got the ball.

Westburg took the hand off from quarterback Matt Mesaros and followed the lead blocking of running backs Jason Bernard and Joseph Checchio to the outside. Westburg sprinted 10 yards untouched to the end zone where he was met by the members of the Garnet Valley cheer team, jumping and screaming in celebration.

“To be honest, I had full faith in Bernard and Checchio,” Westburg said. “Every week we practice jet (sweep) and just to go to the goal line untouched, it’s unbelievable. I just can’t thank the Offensive line and those two enough. I’m giving all the credit to the line and everyone else. I mean, I just ran the ball. Anyone could have run the ball in with our O-line … and Checchio and Bernard were horses today.”

Garnet Valley is two wins away from a second consecutive District 1 Class 6A title. Next week the Jags will host No. 12 Downingtown East, which upset No. 4 Downingtown West, 34-9, in the semifinal round.

“I am extremely proud of them. True grit and they stuck together,” Garnet Valley Coach Eric Van Wyk said. “They didn’t point fingers and they always believed in each other.”

The Jags and Rams were tied 10-10 at the end of the third quarter. Jason Bernard’s short TD run put GV ahead, but Gage Swanger took the ensuing kickoff 90 yards to the end zone to even the score at 17. Luke Minigioni sprinted 22 yards to pay dirt to give the Jags a 24-17 advantage. GV attempted an onside kick and Spring-Ford recovered near midfield. Ten plays later Will Fish rumbled across the goal line from four yards out to pull the Rams even at 24. Garnet Valley’s Tim Comers tried a 34-yard field goal as time expired in regulation, but the kick went wide of the uprights.

Bernard led the Jags on the ground with 122 yards on 20 carries. Mesaros rushed for 103 and Luke Minigioni added 79.

Fish paced the Rams with 95 yards on 12 carries and sophomore quarterback Matt Zollers was 12 of 19 with 104 yards through the air.