Westbrook hitter Tops All-Messenger volleyball team

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

With top returning senior Brielle Wood sidelined due to an injury for much of the 2022 season, Westbrook Christian volleyball Coach Denise Mattison knew exactly where to turn for production and leadership.

“Raegan Harrell had to step up this year and be a Captain with Brielle not ready to play, and she really came through for us,” said Mattison. “She’s not very vocal on the court, but she gets the job done. She really loves the sport, which shows with her work ethic and her drive. Raegan works very hard on the court and during the off season and plays basically year-round. Any opportunity she gets to go to a camp or clinic, she takes it. She’s also an excellent student and a leader in the school.”

Harrell (pictured above) answered the call in fine fashion, as the sophomore outside hitter finished the year with 274 kills, 123 digs, 46 aces and a 93 percent serve success rate as the Lady Warriors went 36-6, won the school’s first- ever Championship and made it to the Class 3A Sweet 16. Westbrook also won the West End Invitational, the Yellow Jacket Invitational Silver Bracket and was ranked in the final three al.com state volleyball polls.

2022 All-Messenger volleyball team

Player of the Year

Raegan Harrell, Westbrook Christian

Coach of the Year

Denise Mattison, Westbrook Christian

First team

Raegan Harrell, Westbrook, sophomore, outside hitter: 274 kills, 123 digs, 46 aces, 93 percent serving success rate

Kathryn Webb, Southside, junior, setter: 689 assists, 214 digs, 146 kills, 141 aces, 70 blocks

Raylee Neal, Westbrook, freshman, setter/libero: 510 assists, 278 digs, 71 kills, 55 aces

Hailey Hanners, Glencoe, senior, middle hitter/setter: 330 kills, 254 digs, 229 assists, 67 aces, 51 blocks

Marley Cox, Westbrook, freshman, libero: 247 digs, 135 kills, 46 assists, 41 aces, 15 blocks, 91 percent serving percentage

Rachael Wilson, Southside, senior, outside hitter: 284 kills, 114 digs, 56 blocks, 27 aces

Kinslee Gray, Glencoe, senior, libero/setter/outside hitter: 468 digs, 185 assists, 63 kills, 49 aces

Chloe Thomas, Gadsden City, senior, setter: 451 assists, 360 digs, 45 aces

Addison Mashburn, West End, sophomore, setter: 762 assists, 36 aces

Lydia Northam, Ashville, freshman, middle blocker: 388 kills, 87 blocks, 88 aces

Second team

Brielle Wood, Westbrook, senior, setter (23 matches): 189 assists, 122 digs, 52 kills, 49 aces, 93 percent serve success rate

Mills Douthard, Coosa Christian, senior, setter: 313 assists, 62 digs, 24 kills, 17 blocks

Ava Dodd, Hokes Bluff, senior, setter: 302 assists

Caroline Johnson, Sardis, senior, middle hitter: 158 kills, 142 digs, 44 blocks, 34 aces

Landri Lipscomb, Westbrook, freshman, middle hitter: 138 kills, 78 digs, 55 aces, 28 blocks

Madalyn Amberson, Glencoe, senior, outside hitter/setter: 355 assists, 263 digs, 187 kills, 22 aces, nine blocks

Uche Osuji, Gadsden City, senior, middle hitter: 298 kills, 95 blocks, 19 aces

Rachel St. John, Ashville, senior, setter: 746 assists, 299 digs

Jovi Marble, Southside, junior, libero: 387 digs, 57 aces, 38 assists

Kylee Wyatt, Westbrook, sophomore, libero: 252 digs, 23 aces

Third team

Taylor Meador: junior, middle hitter: 129 kills, 47 aces, 22 blocks

Vannessa Alldredge, West End, senior, defensive specialist: 273 digs, 122 kills, 27 aces

Ellison Stewart, Westbrook, freshman, outside hitter: 121 kills, 109 digs, 20 aces

Emma Croy, Glencoe, junior, outside hitter: 283 digs, 199 kills, 22 aces, 19 assists

Sidney Rutledge, Sardis, junior, hitter: 169 kills, 161 digs, 30 aces, 22 blocks

Lauren Hard, Gaston, senior, setter: 112 assists, 76 kills, 41 digs, 16 aces

Evelyn Nowak, Coosa Christian, freshman, outside hitter: 153 kills, 68 digs, 34 aces

Vada Willmore, Sardis, freshman, hitter: 319 kills, 36 blocks

Zahkiyla Cook, Ashville, junior, middle hitter: 249 kills, 245 digs

Ansley Wilborn, Gadsden City, junior, libero: 438 digs

Honorable Mention

Henley Beddingfield, Westbrook, sophomore, libero: 211 digs, 36 assists, 17 aces

Lexi Ponce, Gaston, sophomore, outside hitter: 87 digs, 56 aces, 39 kills

Haley Kate Wellingham, Hokes Bluff, senior, middle hitter: 75 Kills

Kaitlyn Thacker, Gaston, sophomore, defensive specialist: 156 digs, 36 aces, 19 kills

Emily Humphries, Sardis, senior, setter: 277 assists, 70 digs, 15 aces

Kayla Traylor, Hokes Bluff, senior, outside hitter: 83 Kills

Hope Jenkins, West End, senior, middle hitter: 244 kills, 32 aces