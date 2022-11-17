Westborough volleyball team heads to state championships

WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough volleyball team is heading to the state championships.

The Rangers, who are undefeated this season, faced off against Dartmouth in the final four match at Franklin High School, blowing past them 3-0.

In reaction after the game, Head Coach Roger Anderson called the win a “steady effort” that took the team a lot of work.

“We practice really hard, and we expect them to demonstrate that during the games, and [they] came out and did that,” Anderson said. “We’re not perfect by any stretch, but we were committed.”

Heading to the state championships is right where the Rangers want to be, Anderson said.

Last year, the Rangers made it to the MIAA Division II State Championships, but ultimately lost to Hopkinton 3-1.

Now, the Rangers will make another run at the title. The Westborough volleyball team will face off against King Philip Regional High School, which is seeded number two in the division and made it to the Championships after beating Melrose.

“We just want to keep doing the things we’ve done all year – show up, work really, really hard and establish who we are on the court,” Anderson said.

Westborough and King Philip will take the court at Worcester State University on Nov. 19 at 12:30 p.m