Westborough girls’ volleyball ready for another run at state title

With 21 straight wins last year including only three individual set losses before Entering the Div. 2 state championship, the Westborough High girls’ volleyball team had plenty to smile about.

But all those joyful moments couldn’t be fully shared on the court because of the mask requirement due to COVID-19 protocols.

Now, the Rangers are back for the 2022 season and so are their magnetic, uplifting smiles. The matches are on, the masks are off.

“We were serious about wearing masks all last season,” said Westborough Coach Roger Anderson, who led his undefeated team to the 2021 state final before losing to Hopkinton. “Taking off the masks this season has everyone in a joyful mood. “We know that eye-contact matters in this sport, but seeing a person’s full facial reaction can also really help the players connect with each other.”

