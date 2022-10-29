Westborough football falls to the Marlborough Panthers

WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Rangers faced off against the Marlborough Panthers on the gridiron Friday night.

After going into the second half of the game tied 7-7, Marlborough ultimately emerged victorious, beating Westborough 28-7.

“We came out slow, but we need to give credit to Westborough,” said Marlborough Coach Sean Mahoney. “They played really hard, then we figured things out in the second half and played much better offensively.”

He added, “We didn’t play great offensively in the first half. But again, it’s credit to them. They [were] disruptive in the first half.”

“We played hard. We gave them a good half,” said Westborough Coach Joe Beveridge. “Obviously, they found some holes in what we were doing offensively and defensively, and they took advantage.”

He continued, “You’ve got to give your hats off to them. They’re well-coached. Sean does a great job year in and year out. They have a very senior-laden team, and they’re heading to the Playoffs for a reason.”

Beveridge noted that the Westborough players were young and “learning how to finish for four full quarters.”

He hoped that his team took away that they could be competitive against an experienced team like Marlborough.

“We have them a good half, but we kind of ran out of gas in the second half,” Beveridge said.

The Panthers, who stand 6-2 on the season after falling to Nashoba and Grafton, will be heading to the MIAA playoffs.

Mahoney said Marlborough won’t know who they’re playing until Monday.

“We’re pretty healthy, and we have a shot. We’re in the tournament, so we have a shot,” Mahoney said.

