Westborough Cultural Council hosts its 12th Arts in Common

WESTBOROUGH – Forecasts for rain Oct. 1 prompted the Westborough Cultural Council to move its 12th Arts in Common from Bay State Commons to Mill Pond School with most activities indoors.

Promoted as “a festival of all things creative,” the six-hour event showcased a variety of visual and performing artists.

About 40 artisans displayed and sold handmade items in the school gym. Among free offerings were a musical instrument petting zoo, airbrush face painting and temporary tattoos, as well as caricatures, origami and recycled art creations.

Live entertainment began with the colorfully-costumed Hung Gar Kung Fu and Lion Dance Company of Arlington mingling among the art vendors. Accompanied by musicians, the lion dancers continued their performance outside the school.

Other musicians, dancers and a comedic juggler performed in the school auditorium. Audience members interacted with performers.

Festivalgoers of all ages got the chance to learn salsa dancing from Juan “Mambo” Lopez of Tumbao Latin Dance based in Worcester. Henry the Juggler entertained on stage along with audience volunteers and then taught kids the art of juggling in the school lobby.

Meanwhile, food and dessert trucks were stationed in the lot outside the school cafeteria.

This fundraiser allows the Westborough Cultural Council to award annual grants. In 2021-2022, the council awarded over $14,000 to 21 grant recipients for projects or events.

Co-chairing the Arts in Common festival were Maureen Johnson and Jenny Silverberg with other committee members Aruna Chirala, Samantha Condon, Michelle French, Holly Kenny and Tracy Spadafora.

Learn more about the Westborough Cultural Council at massculturalcouncil.org/local-council/westborough and facebook.com/westboroughculturalcouncil, and Arts in Common at artsincommon.net and facebook.com/artsincommonwestborough.

