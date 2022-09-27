Westborough Arts in Common Returns Oct. 1

WESTBOROUGH – Arts in Common will feature juried artisans, live bands and performers, community art activities, gourmet food trucks and a craft beer tent at its 12th annual event on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 11 am to 5 pm

The event will be at Bay State Commons, 600 Union St.

Arts in Common has been sponsored by the Westborough Cultural Council since 2009. Funds raised will enable the cultural council to bring more arts-based programming to Westborough.

“We are thrilled to be able to host Arts in Common again this year. It is a wonderful event that will bring the community back together to celebrate and support the arts,” said Holly Kenny, cultural council chair.

Professional Musicians Paul Courchaine, the Eduardo Ortiz Latin Band, the Bill Fanning Quartet and We and the Dawg will be taking the stage, along with the Hung Gar Kung Fu and Lion Dance Academy.

There will be food trucks and a beer garden. The event will feature salsa with the Tumbao Latin Dance group, and many other demonstrations and activities, including Henry the Juggler, cartoonist Don Landgren Jr., V n’P Henna, David French Music, a petting zoo, face painting and art activities.

Festival patrons will have an opportunity to shop local art, and make some art as well. Westborough-based artist and AIC Committee member Tracy Spadafora has a number of art activities planned to Engage every age.

“The arts are essential to building culture and connection in any community. AIC provides many free activities for the community, to experience the arts in a new way, and to explore their creativity,” she said.

The council thanks the Massachusetts Cultural Council for its support and awarding a festival grant for Arts in Common. Funds raised through Arts in Common support the annual cultural council Grants

To learn more about the festival, as well as sponsorship and advertising opportunities, please visit www.artsincommon.net.

