West Windsor Arts to celebrate MLK Day with ‘Day of Service’ and Gallery Exhibit

Originally published: 01/09/2023

Gardening Angel by Jamie Greenfield.

(PRINCETON JUNCTION, NJ) — West Windsor Arts is celebrating the life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with special programming during the month of January. They will celebrate MLK Day of Service on January 16 from 10:00am to 3:00pm and will present Manifesting Beloved Community Art Exhibitiona juried exhibition of work Exploring the relationship of community health with race, racism and efforts to create an antiracist society, from January 10 – March 14.

On the third Monday of January, since 1994, Martin Luther King Jr. Day has been recognized as a national day of service. On this day each year, Americans across the country step up and volunteer with the goal of leaving a positive impact on their community.

For the fifth consecutive year, West Windsor Arts and the African American Parent Support Group have joined together to partner with local agencies to provide much-needed assistance to the people they serve. While Volunteer spots have been secured, the organizations are requesting a number of items to be donated to local nonprofits.

“Each year, I look forward to this collaboration with Latoya Edwards and the African American Parent Support Group. It brings out the best in our local community, and funnels great energy into helping our Neighbors in need,” states West Windsor Arts Executive Director Aylin Green. “Through this initiative we have helped over 1,500 individuals to access items that they need most. Whether that is personal care items, healthy Bedtime supplies, a handmade hat or scarf, or an uplifting note or card, this day of service has become an important vehicle for our community to live up to the inspirational model set by Dr. King to be great through service.”

Anyone may donate items to be distributed. Bring your donated items to West Windsor Arts on the day of the event between the hours of 10:00am and 3:00pm or in advance from January 9-13 between 10:00am and 6:00pm. West Windsor Arts is located at 952 Alexander Road in Princeton Junction.

This initiative supports the following nonprofit organizations throughout central New Jersey: Rise Community Services, Children’s Home Society, Trenton Area Soup Kitchen, PEI Kids, Womanspace and Millhill Child Development Center.

To see a list of items needed, please click here .

Manifesting Beloved Community Art Exhibition from January 10 – March 14, 2023; Opening reception January 13, 7:00pm to 8:30pm. West Windsor Arts and Art Against Racism present Manifesting Beloved Community, a juried exhibition of work Exploring the relationship of community health with race, racism and efforts to create an antiracist society. Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Beloved Community represents a global vision where all people share in the Wealth of a healed planet.

“Rhinold Ponder, founder of Art Against Racism, and I have discussed that while there are many thought-provoking individual artworks, it is the collective artist and community conversations of the Manifesting Beloved Community art exhibition that has ignited the power of what we feel is a true beloved community. I would encourage anyone interested in this topic to come be a part of it,” says Aylin Green, Executive Director of West Windsor Arts.

Me Amo, You Amo by Marlon Davila

Artists were asked to explore one or more themes in their work related to economic justice, health care, housing, employment, the environment, and/or cultural expression. Darryl Dwayne Walker, Coordinator of Community Engagement at the Newark Museum of Art, juried the exhibition.

Both the MLK Day of Service and Manifesting Beloved Community are supported by Citizens Bank.

The West Windsor Arts Council offers art and cultural events, workshops, and classes for all ages and in all disciplines at the West Windsor Arts Center and in the community.