West volleyball wins the Nicholas County Invitational

SUMMERSVILLE (WVDN) – The Greenbrier West volleyball team earned the Nicholas County Invitational Championship on Saturday night. The Cavaliers were the only Class A team in the competition and ripped through the pool play portion of the tournament with an 11-1 record. Greenbrier West defeated Roane County, Independence, Westside, Wyoming East and Pikeview 2-0 and split with the host Grizzlies 1-1. The top four finishers in pool play were bracketed for the Championship with the Cavaliers taking the number one seed. In the semi-finals, Greenbrier West defeated Wyoming East 2-1 to advance to the finals. The Cavaliers clinched the Championship with a 2-1 win over Roane County.

Greenbrier West head Coach Cindy Nutter stated this was the first Championship of this kind for the Cavaliers since she took over the program. “I think we were the runner-up team in 2019. We’re extremely proud of the fact that we were the only single-A school in the tournament and played so well. I thought all of the girls performed well. It was a long day. We started at 9 AM and didn’t finish up until around 9:30 PM”

Greenbrier West is now 13-4-2 on the season. The Cavaliers host Richwood at home on Monday night and host a tri-match Thursday night. Independence and Charleston Catholic fill out the field Thursday night.

Pool Play

Roane County 25-22, 25-23

Independence 25-17, 27-26

Westside 25-21, 25-18

Wyoming East 25-15, 25-22

Nicholas County 19-25, 25-23

Pikeview 25-14, 25-22

Championship Bracket

Wyoming East 20-25, 26-24, 25-18

Roane County 27-26, 25-27, 25-23