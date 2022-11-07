West Virginia Wins Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship

Well. 4-seed West Virginia defeated No. 2-seed TCU 1-0 in double overtime to win the 2022 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship on Sunday afternoon. The win was WVU’s fifth Big 12 Soccer Championship title in 10 years as the Mountaineers earned the Big 12’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.

WVU defender Jordan Brewster, the Defensive Most Outstanding Player of the Championship, scored on a long kick that bounced over TCU’s goalkeeper Lauren Kellett three minutes into the first overtime.

The two squads battled hard in the match as both teams combined for a total of 21 shots. TCU’s Gracie Brian had a head-on shot opportunity in the 88th minute that was saved by WVU goalkeeper Kayza Massey.

TCU finished the Championship match holding West Virginia to four shots on goal as the Horned Frogs had seven.

WVU’s 5th-year senior Lauren Segalla took Offensive Most Outstanding Player to join teammate Brewster’s Defensive MOP award.

The Championship match was the most attended of all sessions of the Championship this year with an attendance of 1,715. Total attendance for the 2022 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship was 4,632.

