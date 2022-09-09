West Virginia vs. Kansas odds, line, bets: 2022 college football picks, Week 2 predictions from proven model

The Kansas Jayhawks will be trying to pick up their first-ever road win against the West Virginia Mountaineers when the teams square off in Big 12 action on Saturday night. Kansas has faced West Virginia six times in Morgantown, losing all of those contests. West Virginia has won 10 of the 11 all-time meetings between these teams, but the Mountaineers are coming off a loss to No. 17 Pittsburgh.

West Virginia vs. Kansas spread: West Virginia -13

West Virginia vs. Kansas over/under: 60 points

Featured Game | West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas has a chance to open the season with a 2-0 record for the first time since 2011, and it also can win its first conference opener since 2009. The Jayhawks took care of business in Week 1, Rolling past Tennessee Tech in a 56 -10 finals. Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels completed 15 of 18 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown, while adding three carries for 29 yards and an additional score on the ground.

Sophomore running back Devin Neal put together an outstanding performance of his own, turning four carries into 108 yards and two touchdowns. He became the first player to have more than 105 yards and two touchdowns on four carries or less since 2016. The Jayhawks have covered the spread at a 6-2-1 clip in their last nine games against West Virginia.

Why West Virginia can cover

West Virginia is going to be motivated coming into this game after a late interception led to a 38-31 loss at No. 17 Pittsburgh last week. The Mountaineers held a 31-24 lead in the fourth quarter before giving up two late scores to lose the game. Georgia transfer JT Daniels completed just 23 of 40 passes, but he will fare better against a bad Kansas defense with one start under his belt.

The Mountaineers put together an excellent day on the ground, rushing for 190 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries. They have not started a season with an 0-2 record since 1979 and have never lost to Kansas at home. West Virginia is 9-2 in its last 11 home games, while Kansas is 1-14 in its last 15 road games.

