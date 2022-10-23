West Virginia State Champions Headline All-Valley Golf Team | News, Sports, Jobs

The 2022 All-Valley Golf Team:

Gavin Goodrich

Wheeling Park

Captain

This Patriots senior had a season that won’t be soon forgotten. He finished the season with a scoring average of 75 for 18 holes, but he always seemed to play his best game when the tournaments were the biggest. Goodrich won the OVAC 5A title for the second straight season and then he really flexed his muscle when he put forth a strong second day to win the Class AAA state title, becoming the eighth individual in Park history to claim the top prize. With his individual title fueling it, the Patriots won the team title, too. That is their seventh team title.

Justin Doerr

Wheeling Central

Captain

This Maroon Knight senior put the finishing touches on a brilliant prep career by winning the West Virginia Class A state individual title and leading the Knights to the team crown. For the season, Doerr posted an average score of 72.2. Prior to getting to the state tournament, however, Doerr was All-OVAC after earning runner-up medalist for the third time in his career. He was the individual regional champion as well for the third consecutive season. All told, they suffered only four losses for the season. This marks his third time to earn this accolade.

Colton Sprowls

John Marshall

This Monarch standout was “Mr. Consistent” for Coach Dave Gaudino’s team. Sproull was the team’s leader and finished seventh in the Class AAA state tournament. That followed a round of 77 where he was the second individual Qualifier at the regional tournament. They posted a round of 79 during the annual OVAC Tournament.

Luke Tiu

Wheeling Central

This talented sophomore picked a brilliant time — the state tournament — to turn in one of his best efforts of the season. They finished third in the Class A field, earning All-State acclaim. He closed the season with an average of 82.5 for 18 holes and was a member of the All-OVAC Squad for the first time in his career after placing fifth.

Ryan Costanzo

Wheeling Central

This senior mainstay put together quite a final campaign in Maroon. He was an All-State player. That followed his third-place showing at the regional tournament and his Championship in the OVAC Class 1A/2A event. This marked his second time on the All-State squad. He finished his season with an average score of 78.9.

Campbell Koegler

Wheeling Park

This Patriot junior had an impressive season which culminated with an All-State showing. Koegler finished with an average of 77, which was second best on the team. He was an All-OVAC performer and won the regional Championship at Stonewall Resport to lead the Patriots to state. At the state tourney, he posted a fourth-place finish, helping to lead Park to the team title.

Adam Gill

Linsly

Consistency was the name of the game for this Cadet sophomore. They finished with an average of 74.2 for 18, but went significantly lower than that (64) at the OVAC Class 3A championship. He was an individual match medalist four times and was part of the All-Tournament Team with the high school series event at Oglebay Park’s Jones Course.

Matteo Guzzo

Linsly

This talented senior had an impressive season with a scoring average of 74.5 for the season. He was an individual match medalist three times, including at the Brooke Invitational and the OVAC Tournament of Champions with a round of 71 at Jones. At the OVAC, he fired a 2-under, 69 to garner a spot on the All-OVAC Team.

Beezer Porter

Union Local

Porter had another strong season for the Jets in helping to lead his team to the Division II district. They finished the season with an average of 39.3 for 9-hole matches and 83.2 for 18-hole events. He earned a spot on the All-Buckeye 8 team and was the Jets’ low man at the OVAC and OVGL events in the latter portion of the season..

Brodie Foster

St. Clairsville

This sophomore had an impressive campaign, which included an average of 37 for 9 holes. They won the OVGL Championship and finished as the OVAC Class 4A runner-up. He qualified to the district tournament as part of the St. C. Squad and finished with a round of 77. He was also an All-Buckeye 8 performer once again this season.

Andrew Abel

St. Clairsville

Abel had a very strong sophomore season for the Red Devils. He saved his best effort for the last tournament of the season when he shot a round of 73. He put forth a strong second round at the Buckeye 8 Championship with another round of 73 to win the tournament title and earn All-League. He was also a key scorer for the OVAC title.

Ethan Cook

John Marshall

With the “ability to go low on any day,” this senior had an impressive season for the Monarchs. They finished with an 18-hole scoring average of 74 for 18 holes. He posted a pair of 67s this season and led the Monarchs at the OVAC Class 5A event with an impressive round of 77 on the challenging Jones Course.

Olivia Baker

St. Clairsville

This freshman came into the season with high expectations and delivered for the Red Devils. She became the first St. C. female to ever qualify for the OHSAA State Tournament. She finished tied for 18th last weekend. She was runner-up medalist at the district. She played most of the season with the boys and earned All-Buckeye 8 and was a scorer on the OVAC squad.

Breanna Flood

Barnesville

This senior capped her high school career with an impressive season in which she qualified for the Division II District Tournament for the second time in her career. She was the MOVL female medalist and recorded an ace during an early season tournament at Lakeside Golf Course. She was the runner-up at the Ohio Valley Girls Tournament.

Zander Potts

Monroe Central

Potts helped lead the Seminoles to one of their most successful goal seasons in school history. They finished with a scoring average of 38.8 for 9 and 78 for 18 holes. They performed well in the biggest events of the season, earning All-MOVL, All-OVAC and All-OVGL. He was named the OVGL’s Player of the Year and led the Seminoles to the district tournament.

Aiden Polanski

Buckeye Local

This senior had a final season to remember for the Panthers. He was their number one player all season and finished with a 9-hole average of 39. He was the Champion of MOVL, carding a round of 78. He also posted an 80 in the OVAC to lead the Panthers to a runner-up finish and he was their low score in the sectional, which helped Buckeye advance to the district.

Jude Smith

Weir

This Red Rider standout put forth another impressive season as he played in the No. 1 position all fall for his team. Smith put forth some of his best rounds in the tournaments that meant the most. For instance, he finished with back-to-back rounds of 86 at the challenging Jones Course to earn All-State Class AA acclaim. He was also All-OVAC.

Kaily Banal

Harrison Central

This sophomore put forth an impressive season for the Huskies. She advanced to the Division II girls district tournament after a campaign in which she knocked five shots off her average score. She finished 17th overall at the OVAC 4A tournament among the boys field and at the Sectional she placed 13th to earn her right to advance.