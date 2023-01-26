West Virginia Moves Past Texas Tech

Lubbock, TX – The West Virginia Mountaineers (12-8, 2-7) claimed their first conference road win in nearly two years after defeating the Texas Tech Raiders (10-10, 0-8) 76-61 Wednesday night. WVU guard Joe Toussaint led all scorers with 22 points.

2023-01-25
2023-01-25 (1)

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button