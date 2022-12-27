West Virginia Football Sends Offer to 2023 WR Justin Denson

West Virginia football has already signed several receivers, including 4-stars, in their 2023 class, but that doesn’t mean head Coach Neal Brown and his staff are done trying to recruit the position.

The Mountaineers have extended an offer to Justin Denson, a 2023 class receiver out of La Salle Academy in Providence, Rhode Island. Listed as 6’2″ and 185 pounds, Denson is thought to be a true Athletic type product and could be a returner possibility.

Denson has had talks with schools like Boston College, Connecticut, Penn State, Rutgers and Marshall, but has only received offers from Rhode Island and Sacred Heart along with the new one from WVU.

Veterans Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James forgoing their remaining Eligibility to declare for the NFL Draft and Kaden Prather deciding to transfer instantly made the receiver position one of immediate need for WVU. Top Recruit Rodney Gallagher and Taylon Ray Headline WVU’s list of recruits who signed with the Mountaineers on the Early National Signing Day last week.