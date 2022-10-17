West Virginia Basketball Offers Pair of 2024 Texas Guards

West Virginia’s coaching staff has extended offers to a pair of 2024 Texas guards, Dink Pate and Daniel Tuck, on Sunday night. Pate is a 5-star out of Dallas and Tuck is a 3-star from Rockwall, Texas.

“All Glory to God. Offered. West Virginia University,” Pate said is Twitter.

“All Glory to God. Blessed to receive a Big 12 offer from West Virginia University,” Tuck wrote.

Pate (6-foot-8) is a top-25 player in his class, receiving interest from many Power-5 programs. Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgetown, Houston, Indiana, Jackson State, Lamar, LSU, Mississippi State, New Mexico State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, South Florida, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M , Texas Tech, UT-Arlington, Troy, Tulsa, UCF, Washington State, West Virginia and others have extended offers to Pate.

Pate averaged 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Team Trae Young during the summer.

Tuck (6-foot-4) is entering his junior season at BigTyme Sports Prep Academy in Rockwall, Texas. Tuck told WV Sports Now that he has been in contact with WVU associate head Coach Larry Harrison. The Texas native has received offers from Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Long Island, West Virginia and Wichita State.

WV Sports Now will keep you up-to-date with the recruitment of Pate and Tuck.