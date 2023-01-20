West Virginia adds Bill Stewart’s son as football Assistant Coach

West Virginia football Coach Neal Brown announced that the program signed Blaine Stewart as its new tight ends Coach heading into the 2023 season.

Stewart is the son of Bill Stewart, the respected late former West Virginia head coach who went 28-12 in three seasons, and who died in 2012.

“Blaine Stewart is no stranger to West Virginia University football,” Brown said.

“His father was a part of this program for 11 years, including three as the head coach, and Blaine grew up around Mountaineer football. I am happy to welcome him home.”

