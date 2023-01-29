West Valley boys basketball edges Clarkston; Mead wrestling puts on a strong showing at Spokaloo

Jan. 28—From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Boys Basketball

GSL 2A

West Valley 39, Clarkston 37: Parker Munns scored 12 points and the visiting Eagles (15-2, 6-1) beat the Bantams (7-9, 3-4). Carter Steinwand led Clarkston with 13 points.

Northeast A

Lakeside 59, Quincy 56: Sadahiro Patterson scored 15 points with three 3-pointers and the Eagles (9-9) beat the visiting Jackrabbits (13-7) in a nonleague game. Julian Ibarra scored 17 points for Quincy.

Northeast 2B

Colfax 60, Liberty 54: Seth Lustig scored 22 points and the visiting Bulldogs (15-4, 11-2) beat the Lancers (9-9, 7-6). Brandon Finau led Liberty with 16 points.

Davenport 48, Kettle Falls 31: Tennessee Rainwater scored 25 points and the Gorillas (18-2, 13-1) beat the visiting Bulldogs (5-12, 2-10). Zane Edwards led KF with 15 points.

Northwest Christian 66, Chewelah 42: Avi West scored 23 points, Nathan Clark scored 19 points and the visiting Crusaders (15-3, 10-3) beat the Cougars (1-18, 1-13). Zach Bowman led Chewelah with 10 points.

Northeast 1B

Wellpinit 60, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 35: Smokey Abrahamson scored 15 points and visiting Wellpinit (19-1, 12-0) beat the Warriors (12-7, 7-4). Caden Correia led ACH with 15 points.

Northport 89, Selkirk 44: Pete Beardslee led the game with 31 points and the Mustangs (13-6, 7-5) beat the visiting Rangers (5-14, 3-11). Silas Petrich led Selkirk with 19 points.

Southeast 1B

Oakesdale 55, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 43: Jackson Perry scored 21 points and the Nighthawks (14-2, 6-2) beat the visiting Eagles (5-9, 2-8). Rory Maloney led SJEL with 11 points.

Girls Basketball

Northeast A

Lakeside 66, Quincy 14: Ayanna Tobeck scored 18 points and the Eagles (12-7) beat the visiting Jackrabbits (2-10) in a nonleague game. Sophia Stadler added 12 for Lakeside.

Kellogg 50, Newport 27: Logan Hendrix scored 15 points and the Wildcats (14-4) beat the visiting Grizzlies (4-13). Ronan Sherman led Newport with 12 points.

Northeast 2B

Northwest Christian 61, Chewelah 26: Paisley Cox scored 14 points, Leah Platt scored 12 points with four 3-pointers and the Crusaders (12-5, 9-3) beat the visiting Cougars (5-13, 2-12). Brooke Bennett led Chewelah with 10 points.

St. George’s 38, Reardan 23: Annika Bergquist scored 14 points, Margreit Galow added 13 and the visiting Dragons (13-5, 11-1) beat the Screaming Eagles (7-12, 6-8). Tenice Waters scored 13 points for Reardan.

Northeast 1B

Republic 56, Cusick 26: Lindsey Short scored 21 points and the Tigers (12-8, 8-4) beat the visiting Panthers (2-13, 1-8). Makli BrownEagle led Cusick with nine points.

Northport 42, Selkirk 32: Belle Stark scored 16 points and the Mustangs (8-11, 4-8) beat the visiting Rangers (5-11, 4-7). Alexus Stark added 11 for Northport.

Southeast 1B

Oakesdale 72, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 17: Bradyn Henley and Jessie Reed scored 18 points apiece and the Nighthawks (14-2, 6-2) beat the visiting Eagles (5-9, 2-8).

Wrestling

Spokaloo: Mead won the team title with 216.5 points, followed by University (190.5), Rogers (114.5), Cheney (105.5), and Lewis and Clark (95) at Rogers HS. Kaysic Lundquist (106), Andrew Agidius (113), Ethan Harvey (170) and Dylan Husk (182) all racked up wins for the Panthers.

Paxon Beem-Cunanan (138) and Logan Cox (152) won their matches, securing U-Hi’s second-place finish. Kane Ballman (120) earned a win for Rogers, and LC’s Nathan Kostecka (126) helped put the Tigers into the fifth-place position.

Other winners include Logan Leeson (220) and Cohen Clark (132) of West Valley, and Hunter Nicholson (145) for East Valley.