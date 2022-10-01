West Valley Arts is calling on artists for upcoming events

Independent Newsmedia

The West Valley Arts Council, a nonprofit and arts advocacy group, wants west-side artists to know that there are plenty of ways to get involved as the group announces several upcoming projects.

Holiday Market vendor call

WVAC is calling on artists, artisans and makers to sign up as vendors in its Nov. 12 Holiday Market, which provides community members “an alternative shopping experience with the opportunity to buy local.” The market will feature things like small visual works, sculpture, prints, decor, greeting cards, jewelry and accessories, kitchenware, specialty candles and soap, although artists of all kinds are encouraged to apply. Product submissions are now open until Oct. 9, and space is limited.

The Holiday Market

Nov. 12 from 10 am-3 pm

Arts HQ Gallery: 16126 N. Civic Center Plaza, Surprise

Imprint Mural

WVAC is commissioning a mural in celebration of its IMPRINT program. The council is seeking to commission a professional artist of artist team to create a mural that will be prominently displayed on an Exterior wall of the WVAC’s Arts HQ Gallery located at 16126 N. Civic Center Plaza in Surprise. The mural will “celebrate the spirit of the city of Surprise, incorporate the unique identity of the physical surroundings, and align with the mission of the West Valley Arts Council and the IMPRINT program,” according to a WVAC announcement. The application deadline is Oct. 21.

Members’ Salon

The West Valley Arts Council is calling on its members to participate in the 2022 annual Members’ Salon. Each year, WVAC members present their finest works for public viewing in the tradition of 18th and 19th Century Parisian art salons. This year will have an open theme, and both 2D and 3D mediums are welcome. Artists must be WVAC members to participate. Application deadline is Oct. 9.

Members’ Salon

Nov. 12-Dec. 16

Arts HQ Gallery: 16126 N. Civic Center Plaza, Surprise