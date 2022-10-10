West Town Art Walk Returns This Weekend With Art Tours, Galleries And More

WEST TOWN — West Town art lovers can enjoy public art tours, gallery exhibitions, parties and more this weekend.

The West Town Art Walk Returns Friday and Saturday from Division to Hubbard Streets and Halsted Street to California Avenue. There will be visual, culinary, fashion and musical art from West Town shops, businesses, restaurants and galleries, according to a news release. Attendance is free.

The free event will also have a pop-up exhibition curated by Mongerson Gallery. The exhibition, “Forgotten Fantasies,” will highlight the art and contributions of artist Vera Berdich, who founded the Printmaking department at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 1947 and whose work is “largely Forgotten today,” according to the news release . The exhibition will run through Oct. 7.

Attendees can walk or catch free pedicabs through the neighborhood to access the evenings’ offerings. There will be buttons and maps of the event corridor at the West Town Chamber of Commerce, 1819 W. Chicago Ave., and at 1821 West Hubbard Lofts, 1821 W. Hubbard St. Maps will also be available at any of the Art Walk’s participating businesses.

A full lineup for the event is online.

