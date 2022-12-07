West Texas A&M volleyball team Returns to Canyon as national Champions

One day at a time. It’s a phrase many people implement into their lives in order to remember to keep things in perspective. It’s also the motto the West Texas A&M volleyball team lived by during the 2022 season in hopes that it would lead to success on the court.

After winning their first national championship in 25 years, it’s safe to say it worked.

The Lady Buffs returned to Canyon on Monday after prevailing in Seattle for the program’s fourth national championship and first since 1997. That’s before anyone on the roster was born. The last time WT made the big game was 2009, when the entire roster was Younger than 10.

Now, though, the NCAA Division II national championship trophy for volleyball is in Canyon, Texas.

“It still feels unreal,” head Coach Kendra Potts said. “It still feels like a dream. There are just so many things that had to lead up to us getting there. I’m just so proud of how the girls handled everything from the start of the season to the end. There was no question that they always believed in themselves. It’s just great to be able to take a step back and reflect on the season. I’m still living the dream a little bit, I’m still speechless.”

WT finished the year 33-4 overall after winning its final 26 games of the season. This comes a year after the team advanced to the Elite Eight and graduated an all-time great Lady Buff in Chandler Vogel. It comes for a team with three Seniors on the roster. It comes for a roster with four freshmen, two of whom played enormous roles in Taytum Stow and Emma Becker.

After traveling to the Elite Eight last year only to lose in the opening game, the Lady Buffs had one goal on their minds entering this year’s tournament.

“This year we were seasoned and ready to go,” junior Torrey Miller said. “Last year was a really great experience, and we got to see and feel things out while seeing what the big stage was all about. This year, we were ready to go take it.”

Monday the team came back to campus with a police escort and were greeted by dozens of fans, students, alumni and family members as Queen’s “We Are the Champions” played on a loudspeaker. The Honor of the Celebration was not lost on the players.

“It was overwhelming,” Miller said. “I didn’t think I was going to cry again, but I stepped off the bus to all of the people, and the crowd was so loud. It’s an emotional thing, and we’re super blessed to have a community that knows how big of a deal this is.”

Even for a freshman like Stow, who prepared at Hereford, the enormity of the moment was not lost.

“Seeing the community here means so much,” she said. “It’s just so cool. Some places don’t get this, and this is just so awesome.”

Most Champions celebrate by saying they’re going to Disney World. Potts joked that the Lady Buffs celebrated by having McDonald’s for breakfast. The reality is, though, that most of the Lady Buffs have final exams to take and now prepare for the future.

Senior Kayla Elliot confirmed Monday that she wouldn’t use her year of COVID eligibility. Abi Nash also has an extra year of remaining due to the pandemic, as does Carly Evetts. It’s unknown whether they will exercise it or not.

Even if they don’t, though, Miller will be back for more after being named Tournament MVP. Stow and Becker will be even better after outstanding freshman campaigns. Blair Moreland, Camy Jones, Bryli Contreras and Emma Patterson will all be back after being huge contributors this year, and former Bushland star Jaycee Adams should see an expanded role as well.

All of that is to say that the Lady Buffs have quite a bit of talent coming back next year and could be well-positioned to repeat. Miller and Stow both said the goal is to win it all again next year.

For now, though, Potts just wants all of them to enjoy the moment and relish the fact that each and every one of them is a national champion.

“I’m going to snuggle my kids,” she said. “I’m going to spend time at home, let the girls be with their families and stay on this cloud nine for as long as I can.”