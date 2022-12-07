West Texas A&M volleyball team Returns to Canyon as national Champions

One day at a time. It’s a phrase many people implement into their lives in order to remember to keep things in perspective. It’s also the motto the West Texas A&M volleyball team lived by during the 2022 season in hopes that it would lead to success on the court.

After winning their first national championship in 25 years, it’s safe to say it worked.

The Lady Buffs returned to Canyon on Monday after prevailing in Seattle for the program’s fourth national championship and first since 1997. That’s before anyone on the roster was born. The last time WT made the big game was 2009, when the entire roster was Younger than 10.

The West Texas A&M volleyball team returned back to Canyon from winning the NCAA Division II National Championship on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

Now, though, the NCAA Division II national championship trophy for volleyball is in Canyon, Texas.

“It still feels unreal,” head Coach Kendra Potts said. “It still feels like a dream. There are just so many things that had to lead up to us getting there. I’m just so proud of how the girls handled everything from the start of the season to the end. There was no question that they always believed in themselves. It’s just great to be able to take a step back and reflect on the season. I’m still living the dream a little bit, I’m still speechless.”

