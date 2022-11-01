West Sider’s bet on women’s basketball pays off

A West Sider’s Women’s basketball league returned last week.

Ana Sierra is the one-woman operation behind the Ana Sierra Women’s Basketball League, a semi-pro league of local Women’s players, many of them former college standouts and Overseas professionals. The league started its eighth season on Oct. 27 with a new sponsorship and court design from Jordan Brand, Sierra said.

Games are 7-9 pm Tuesdays and Thursdays at UCAN, 3605 W. Fillmore St. Tickets are $10 for adults. The season will run through mid-December thanks to the support of volunteers, fans and local businesses, Sierra said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button