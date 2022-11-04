West Seattle Blog… | Fauntleroy Fine Art & Gift Show, book launch with music, theater, more for your West Seattle Friday
(Great Blue Heron by Fauntleroy Creek, photographed by Tom Trulin)
Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:
DROP-IN OPEN PLAY: Now through 11:30 am, Weekly drop-in open play for little ones at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).
NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room, wine bar, and retail store are open again as of today, 1-6 pm on the north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, as previewed here.
ADOPTABLE CATS/KITTENS: Go to Pet Elements (6511 California SW) and see who’s looking for a forever home this week.
FAUNTLEROY FINE ART AND HOLIDAY GIFT SHOW: Night 1, 5-8 pm, at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW). Our calendar listing has the lineup of participating artists.
MAGICAL SAMHAIN YOGA WORKSHOP: 6:30 p.m. at Limber Yoga (7901 35th SW) – details in our calendar listing.
MUSIC AT C&P: 7-9 p.m., David Maloney takes the stage at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW), free, all ages.
ONE-WOMAN SHOW: Tia Naché‘s one-woman showThat Talk You Do“ opens tonight, 7 pm, at Acts on Stage in White Center. (10806 12th SW)
LIVE AT EASY STREET: 7 p.m. – Chris Forhan‘s book launch, with musical guests,> at Easy Street Records (California/Alaska). Free, all ages!
THEATER: Opening night for Blue Hour‘s ‘boom’ at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), 8 p.m.
