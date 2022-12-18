West Salem boys stay perfect with win in Madison

MADISON — The West Salem High School boys basketball team dominated in the second half of Saturday’s 60Eight Tournament game against Verona, winning 81-60 at Madison College.

After a tightly contested first half where the Panthers (4-0) led by just two points at the break, West Salem outscored the Wildcats (3-2) 44-25 in the second half.

Two West Salem players recorded double-doubles in a big night crashing the boards. Senior wing Brett McConkey had 17 points and 14 rebounds while senior guard Carson Koepnick had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Senior Peter Lattos led West Salem in scoring with 20 while Andrew Murphy led Verona’s efforts with 15.

The Panthers put their perfect record up against Central at home Tuesday.

MADISON — The RiverHawks built up some steam for Tuesday’s Showdown at West Salem by handing the Warriors a loss in the consolation game at the 60Eight Tournament.

Senior Bennett Fried made 12 of 17 shots and finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds for Central (5-1), which outscored Waunakee by 18 points in the second half. Fried also made 3 of 4 attempts from the 3-point line.

Senior point guard Nic Williams added 16 points and four assists and junior Henry Meyer 10 points and five rebounds for the RiverHawks.

DECORAH, Iowa — The Warriors (2-2) were led by sophomore Reid Klug’s 21 points.

Lewis Doyle added 18 and Mason King 17 for Caledonia.

Marshfield Columbus 54, Prairie du Chien 35

MARSHFIELD, Wis. — The Blackhawks (1-5) were unable to capitalize on their first win of the season Thursday.

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (3-4) were outscored in each half and faced a 34-25 Halftime deficit.

Senior Ava Breidenbach and sophomore junior Anna Skemp scored 11 points apiece for Onalaska, while junior Sydney Fillbach added nine.

DECORAH, Iowa — The Warriors (6-1) won for the second time in a row after suffering their only loss at Rochester Lourdes.

Senior Ava Privet scored a team-high 17 points, and Jovial King added nine.

Prairie du Chien 68, Black Hawk 28

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (7-2) will enter Thursday’s game against Aquinas on a five-game winning streak.