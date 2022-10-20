West Region Enjoys Happy End Of Regional League

The curtain closed on the sports season at the western regional handball league last Sunday. It was through the regional cup coupled with the championship.

The event took place in the presence of many authorities including the representative of the West region Governor, the regional delegate for sports and physical education, and at their side the president of the Cameroonian Handball Federation.

In the various matches played in several categories, the Veterans handball club of Bafoussam, Diva of Bafoussam, and Mangwa handball of Mbouda respectively won the trophies of the 2022 cup among veterans, junior-senior ladies, and gentlemen. As for the championship, Nzuimanto from Banganté and Diva from Bafoussam were crowned Champions of the season.

Several years later, Raymond Mbita, president of the federation, enhanced this meeting with his presence. Answering questions from the press, the boss of handball in Cameroon threw flowers at the West regional league. For him, it is one of the Leagues on which the national body counts.

“I came here at the special invitation of Mr. Regional President. I also came here given the historical link that exists between us. I wanted to speak here with a lot of pleasure, to appreciate the fact that handball is played here with a lot of commitment. I also wanted to salute the good organization. The west has always had this particularity of having a lot of commitment, physical, and telephone elements, the west has many qualities. It is a league on which the Federation relies,” praises Raymond Mbita.

If the regional league is also pleased with its many successes, it is without taking into account the sacrifices that are made at the bottom of the ladder by certain clubs. The Menoua division, today considered the important link in terms of regularity and representativeness, is bleeding a lot.

The veterans, junior-senior ladies, and boys, all took an active part in this closing. It is in this sense that the president of the said club Njampou Alain appeals to the support of the hierarchy.