West Ottawa football player in critical condition after Tuesday’s crash

PARK TWP. — Community members are rallying to support a local high school student athlete after a serious car crash this week.

West Ottawa High School junior Sam Smalldon, a wide receiver on the varsity football team, was the driver in a single-car crash Tuesday, Sept. 6. He remains in the hospital after suffering several serious injuries.

A GoFundMe page established to help the family has received thousands of dollars in donations.

Smalldon, 16, was driving westbound on Riley Street near 160th Avenue around 9:30 pm Tuesday when the crash occurred. His car left the road and hit multiple trees, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said. He was found unresponsive at the scene.

