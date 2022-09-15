West Orange Arts Council features 11 artists in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month is underway, and News 12 New Jersey is highlighting 11 local artists whose work is on display at a gallery in West Orange.

“There are so many artists all around us, and we want to celebrate them. We want to have a place for them to show their beautiful pieces of artwork and the crafts and creations they make,” says Liana Torrice Volpe, of the West Orange Arts Council.

Fernando Mariscal is one of the featured artists.

“He has a depiction of a garden in Glen Ridge and also of Church Street,” Volpe says.

Alongside his paintings is the collage-creations of Maria Estrella and her fondness for Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

“This artist does work using a lot of found objects,” says Volpe. “She does collage workshops here in the gallery.”

There is also the surrealist work of Stanley Gavidia, titled “Reflection of the Madness of Don Quixote.”

Within a secondary space is the artwork of Judyanne Afronte.

“Judyanne Afronte is a Glen Ridge artist,” says Volpe. “She uses felting as her Collage medium.”

The purpose of Hispanic Heritage Month is to Spotlight the culture of those who are from Mexico, Spain and the Caribbean, along with those from South and Central America. The theme of this month is “United community can’t be divided.”

The gallery is open every Saturday. There is a special reception on Oct. 1.

“We invite everyone in the public to come because you’ll be able to meet all of the artists. The artists will be discussing artworks and talking about their inspiration,” says Volpe.

The West Orange Arts Council hosts workshops and installations of local artwork throughout the year.