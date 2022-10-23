West Morris Chatham Morris County Tournament girls final

ROXBURY − Amanda Thornton has been playing soccer since Pre-K Kickers. She’s been dreaming of playing in the Morris County Tournament final almost as long.

Reality was nothing like Thornton had ever imagined.

She scored twice as Chatham defeated West Morris, 3-1, to defend its MCT title on Saturday night. They were her first varsity goals.

After the first goal, the Chatham fans serenaded the 14-year-old redhead with chants of “She’s a freshman.” Thornton was subbed out of the game after the second. The Cougars’ bench players leapt up and swarmed around her.

It is second-seeded Chatham’s second straight MCT crown, and the second time they defeated the Wolfpack in the final. The Cougars and West Morris played to a 1-1 draw in the season opener. Chatham won at home on Sept. 30 by an identical score.

