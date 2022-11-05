West Morris beats Hanover Park in N2G2 final

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP − Before the West Morris girls soccer team started its NJSIAA North 2, Group 2 final against Hanover Park, Alexa Murawski yelled, “Happy Halloween!” Her teammates replied, “You’re scared!”

After the Wolfpack upended Hanover Park, 3-1, to claim their second straight Sectional trophy, Murawski led the same call-and-response.

It’s a tradition that started long before Halloween, and it helped West Morris win nearly all of its home matches. Murawinski, a Wolfpack senior, threw the two phrases into a freestyle rap, and it stuck − even though head Coach Ken Rossi thought “Happy Halloween” was just the name for a corner kick play.

The West Morris players say it every time an opposing team walks through the tunnel and across the wolf’s head logo at the center of Pete Piccirillo Field.

The West Morris girls soccer team celebrates after defeating Hanover Park, 3-1, to win the NJSIAA North 2, Group 2 title.

West Morris received its Trophy on that same spot on Saturday afternoon. The Wolfpack had defeated Chatham to take North 2, Group 3 last fall − but then moved down to Group 2.

“In some ways, it feels the exact same way, on our home turf,” Murawski said. “This is how we do it. We came back and did the same exact thing we did last time.”

Except this year, top seed West Morris took the lead first on senior Maddy Lamb’s header off a free kick by Lily Gjelsvik. Hanover Park senior Alyssa Alfano tied the score on a penalty kick with 1:56 left before halftime.

