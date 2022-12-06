West Michigan to get first Women’s pro volleyball team

A new professional sports team is making its way to Grand Rapids.

DP Fox Sports and Entertainment announced Monday it is bringing a Women’s professional volleyball team to West Michigan. The team will play at Van Andel Arena as part of the Pro Volleyball Federation.

The league will start playing in 2024, and there will be a “Name the Team” contest for the West Michigan Pro Volleyball team.

“We’re excited that our West Michigan Pro Volleyball franchise is the first to be announced in the Pro Volleyball Federation, and we are very proud to bring Women’s professional sports to Grand Rapids and Van Andel Arena,” DP Fox CEO Dan DeVos said at an announcement Monday morning. “Volleyball’s Popularity is exploding. The Midwest is a hotbed for the sport, the Big Ten is the most dominant conference in the NCAA, and there are a number of strong club, high school and college programs across our region.”

The league was founded by Dave Whinham and Stephen Evans, who have experience in the past of building and managing professional leagues. Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer is among the founding partners in the professional volleyball league.

Jen Spicher will be the league’s first CEO, while USA Volleyball Hall of Fame member Cecile Reynaud will be vice president of volleyball operations.

“This is something that we have been building for more than 18 months, and we are finally at this exciting point where we can tell the world about this fantastic new opportunity for these awesome athletes,” Spicher said. “I was a college volleyball player and know firsthand the excitement these young ladies are feeling to finally have a Meaningful opportunity to be a professional volleyball player without having to go overseas.”

There will be up to 10 teams in the Inaugural season of the Pro Volleyball Federation, with more markets added in the future. The league expects to have at least three National Game of the Week windows on broadcast networks, as well as a global streaming partner.

Rosters of 14 players will make salaries similar to those of first-year WNBA players, according to a release. Additional compensation will be earned on Achievements and postseason accomplishments, as well as revenue sharing with the league.

“Volleyball is one of the most popular sports around the world, and many countries offer a variety of leagues for athletes to participate in,” Reynaud said. “The United States is one of the few that has not had a true professional league providing Athletes opportunities to continue to play at a high level after college. Pro Volleyball Federation is ready to establish a league with teams around the country that will support these top Athletes and coaches.”

Whinham, a Grand Valley State University alum, said the West Michigan organization is a major step in the league’s founding.

“This is an incredibly exciting day for the Pro Volleyball Federation,” Whinham said. “As a Grand Valley State alum and someone who has had a long relationship with the DeVos family, I simply couldn’t be happier. We brought this opportunity to Dan DeVos and his team first, because we love working with them and know they can be counted on to do a Sensational job. To have this world-class organization as the first team to be announced in our new league is Sensational and provides a glimpse into the great Announcements to come.”