West Michigan Pro Volleyball “Name the Team” contest underway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – In early December, it was announced that a Pro Volleyball Federation franchise is coming to Grand Rapids.

Now, the team needs a name.

On Tuesday, West Michigan Pro Volleyball opened up a “Name the Team” contest for fans and citizens around the area to help give the franchise an identity.

THE CONTEST

Fans can go onto the team’s website, and submit up to three names, along with reasons why they would be the perfect fit for the new team in Grand Rapids.

In a release, executive vice president of family investments for DP Fox Sports & Entertainment, Scott Gorsline, said they are looking forward to considering all the creative suggestions that fans come up with.

“We are looking for a team name that proudly reflects the unique attributes of Grand Rapids and West Michigan and that captures the excitement of Women’s professional volleyball.”

Submissions will be taken through Feb. 10. The winning name will be selected in the coming months by ownership and executives from West Michigan Pro Volleyball.

WHAT YOU CAN WIN

The grand Prize Winner will receive two season tickets to the Inaugural 2024 season, recognition at the home opener at Van Andel Arena, a volleyball signed by the Inaugural team, the opportunity to meet the team, and an assortment of team merchandise.

Other entrants who also suggest the winning name will receive recognition, and two tickets to the home opener in 2024, along with two team t-shirts and a team-autographed item.

As part of the entry form, fans can also sign up for the team’s email list and to receive information about tickets and sponsorships when it’s available.

WHAT IS THE PVF?

The Pro Volleyball Federation has its sights set on being one of the top Women’s professional sports Leagues in North America, with founding partners including the likes of Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow, and Super Bowl 35 Champion Trent Dilfer.

The league is expected to have eight to 10 teams when it gets started in February 2024, with the rest of the teams expected to be announced by the end of February this year. It gives each franchise a year to help build their respective brands within their market.

The PVF is garnering national attention for its goal of placing teams in big markets, while giving each player salaries compared to the WNBA, something unprecedented for a start-up league.

