West Marin organizers envision Performing arts center

An Architectural firm has been hired to look into creating a high-tech, high-quality-acoustics Performing arts center in San Geronimo Valley.

Trustees of the Lagunitas School District voted 5-0 at a special meeting last month to retain Berkeley-based Noll & Tam Architects to complete a $48,450 feasibility study. The study is expected to be completed by January, and will include feedback from future community meetings.

“We are in the study phase — there’s no commitment yet,” said Dave Cort, executive director of the San Geronimo Valley Community Center, a partner with the school district in the proposed joint-use project. “We’re trying to build this up and get some momentum going.”

The Architectural firm will look at a range of options for remodeling a 2,000-square-foot, one-story building on the lower campus of Lagunitas Elementary School. The vision is to use the building’s footprint to create a modern indoor-outdoor venue for plays, shows, musical performances, open mic nights, lectures, poetry readings and other arts events for the school and community.

“It is exciting to be on the ground floor of this transformative new project,” said Laura Shain, the school district’s Assistant superintendent and principal. “This proposed joint-use facility combines the distinct vision and opportunities of both the Lagunitas School District and the community center.”

The community center is funding the feasibility study on the building, which is owned by the school district. The building, which was constructed about 60 years ago, formerly housed a science classroom and then a Marin County library branch. The library was shut down during budget cuts in 2009, Cort said.

Since then, the building has been mostly unused except for housing the school library, which would be moved to the upper campus if the project goes forward.

The overall project, which would trigger a fundraising campaign next year, could run from $1 million to $2 million, depending on what options the school community and residents desire, said Alexa Davidson, a community center staffer working on the proposal.

“This is a big project,” Davidson said.

Amos Klausner, president of the Lagunitas board of trustees, emphasized that no plans are moving ahead until the partners and the community are in alignment.

“We are still in the very early stages of trying to understand what is possible and what stakeholders want,” Klausner said. “The current or initial project phase that just commenced is focused on just that.”

Klausner said the feasibility study should produce options as well as a range of costs.

“After that, if the community center wants to pursue a specific option, they will present that to the school board and the board will vote to move forward or not,” Klausner said.

The last joint-use project by the district and the community center was a $5 million gym and teen center completed in 2009. Cort said the two-story, 10,000-square-foot center was successful right from the beginning and is still in use.

“It was like Grand Central Station from day one,” he said. “It was a generational project.”

He said he expects the Performing arts center to have the same impact and to be enjoyed by successive generations.

“We know this is a gap in the community to have some dedicated space for theater and cultural events,” Cort said.

“This will give us a place for our community to thrive,” he said. “We want to make sure the acoustics, lighting and design are really good.”

They said the nearest venues for large performances are the Dance Palace in Point Reyes Station and Archie Williams High School in San Anselmo.

The community center has some after-school dance, arts, kung fu and theater classes, but they have to juggle for the same limited space and there is no place to give performances, Cort said.

According to documents released at the Sept. 15 special board meeting, construction could start in early 2024 and be completed by that fall if all approvals and funds are received. The project is subject to design approval by the Division of State Architects, which governs public school construction in California.

“For us, I imagine our students of all ages benefiting from a Glorious stage with built-in technological support,” Shain said.

“Think Poetry readings, theater and musical performances,” she said. “Beyond microphones, there’s the possibility of movie-making, movie-watching, recordings and virtual reality projects.”

Cort said the center and school are aware that children and adults in the community are eager for social contact and artistic expression as families emerge from the pandemic.

“We’re seeing this through a health and wellness lens,” Cort said. “Right now, parents and kids have been so challenged over the last three years. We all recognize the importance of social and emotional health and arts expression.”