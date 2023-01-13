West Kortright Center Awarded

$40,000 by NYS Council on the Arts

EAST MEREDITH – The West Kortright Center has received a $40,000 grant from the New York State Council on the Arts to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Following New York State’s historic investment for the arts, NYSCA has awarded $90 million since spring 2022 to a record number of artists and organizations across the state.

Governor Kathy Hochul said, “As a cultural capital of the world, New York State is strengthened by our expansive coverage of the arts across all 62 counties. This year’s historic commitment to the arts sector will spur our continuing recovery from the Pandemic and set the course for a Stronger future.”

“We are immensely grateful to Governor Hochul and the Legislature for their unprecedented investment of $240 million to support arts organizations across the state,” said NYSCA Executive Director Mara Manus. “New York State arts organizations such as The West Kortright Center are the Cornerstone of our vibrant arts economy. As crucial drivers of our health and vitality, we are grateful to the unwavering dedication of arts workers across the state.”

NYSCA Chair Katherine Nicholls added, “On behalf of the entire council, I congratulate The West Kortright Center on this grant award. Their creative work provides the benefits of the arts to both their community and all of New York. Arts organizations are essential, leading our tourism economy and fueling sectors such as hospitality, transit, and Main Streets across our state.”

For more information about The West Kortright Center visit www.westkc.org, The West Kortright Centre’s Facebook page, or @westkortrightcentre on Instagram.