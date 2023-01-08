West Haven council advised against fed funding for arts center
At a special meeting in December, ARPA Committee chairman Ken Carney advised the council that the city has pressing needs related to youth safety, such as school Athletic fields in poor condition and a failing boiler at Carrigan School, that will cost the city much more to address if it were to wait any longer. Carney said the $3.5 million earmarked for the arts center included in Mayor Nancy Rossi’s plan to spend the city’s $29 million allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funding could better be applied to Addressing the city’s basic infrastructure concerns.