West Ham submit £25m bid for Ligue 1 goal machine but face competition from two Prem rivals

West Ham United have reportedly made a £25m bid for Lorient centre-forward Terem Moffi, but according to a Sky Sports pundits, they will face competition for him.

The Nigeria international has been scoring goals for fun in Ligue 1 this season, garnering interest from the Hammers while two other Premier League Clubs are also in the race.

David Moyes’ team are in desperate need of top-quality additions this month after enduring a dismal start to the campaign and Moffi definitely has the quality to turn their form around.

After 19 games this season, West Ham find themselves 19th in the league table after winning just four matches, most recently losing 1-0 to relegation rivals Wolves.

As a result, pressure is mounting on Moyes as he faces what could be a crunch matchup against his former club Everton on Saturday.

The Scottish manager will therefore be keen to bring in a new face in time for the game and accordingly Sky Sportsthey have already tabled a £25m offer for Moffi.

The 23-year-old recently scored against Monaco and was on target with a Spectacular volley in Lorient’s 3-1 defeat away at Marseille on Saturday.

Overall, the striker has netted 12 goals in 18 league games this season, putting him just one behind Paris Saint Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Evidently, West Ham need attacking recruits this month given their current league position, along with the fact that their striker Michail Antonio is being linked with moves away from the club.

Indeed, if Moffi could come in and score another 12 goals in the Premier League for the Hammers, that could be the difference between relegation and survival.

Sky pundit outlines ‘issue’ with West Ham’s Moffi pursuit

However, as stated by Sky Sports pundit Kaveh Solhekolthere are plenty of other clubs in the race for Moffi.

On Monday, they said: “[West Ham] spent a lot of money last summer and they still need goals.

“One player they have bid for is Terem Moffi, a young striker who plays for Lorient in France and has scored a lot of goals this season – only Kylian Mbappe has scored more goals than him.

“I think the issue for West Ham is, lots of other Clubs are also interested in signing him as well, Nice have made a couple of bids for him.”

Indeed, Nice are also in the race for Moffi and according to reports, have already seen bids of €15m and €18m rejected. Whether or not they match West Ham’s £25m offer, however, remains to be seen.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Newcastle United have also been keeping tabs on the Lorient forwardwhile Southampton are believed to have previously made a £20m bid for Moffi.

At the moment, the Hammers seem to be the favorites to sign the Nigerian, but there is still plenty of time for another club to seal a deal before the current window comes to a close.

For West Ham though, if Moyes believes Moffi has the quality to turn their season around, this is a deal they can’t really afford to miss out on.

