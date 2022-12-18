West Ham now in ‘pretty good position’ to sign 49-goal striker – GiveMeSport

West Ham United are ‘still in a pretty good position’ for in-demand Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the Championship’s leading marksmen over the last 18 months, catching the eye of several top clubs across the continent as a result.

West Ham United transfer news – Brereton Diaz

Back in July, The Sun claimed that West Ham were weighing up a move for Brereton Diaz despite already securing the signature of Gianluca Scamacca.

The same outlet then stated that Sevilla, Real Betis, Valencia, Leeds United, Bournemouth and Everton were all eager to prize the Chile international away from Ewood Park.

And Sky Sports also Revealed that newly-promoted Fulham saw two approaches rejected by Blackburn for their prized asset as the summer transfer window reached its conclusion.

Consequently, Brereton Diaz ended up staying put, but with his current contract due to expire next June, he could well be on the move in January.

Blackburn were said to be demanding around £20 million for their prized asset over the summer, although their asking price will surely have dropped when the market re-opens for business.

What has Jones said about Brereton Diaz?

West Ham splashed out close to £155m on new signings ahead of 2022/23, yet David Moyes has struggled to bed in his latest acquisitions.

Read more: January Transfer Window 2023: When Does It Begin, Rumors and Everything You Need To Know

And Jones has disclosed to GiveMeSport that the east London outfit are well positioned to snap up Brereton Diaz in the winter window.

They said: “I think West Ham are still in a pretty good position on this one for whenever the time comes to move, but he’s been prepared by a lot of teams this season, like a ridiculous number of teams.”

Would Brereton Diaz be a good signing?

Brereton Diaz registered 22 goals and three assists in 37 Championship Appearances last term and has carried that form into this season as well.

The 6 foot 1 ace has found the back of the net on 10 occasions in 24 outings so far this season, setting up two further strikes for his teammates and taking his senior tally up to 49 strikes.

As per FBrefBrereton Diaz has also ranked in the 91St percentile for non-penalty goals, 89th for total shots, and 82n.d for clearances among his positional peers over the last year.

It seems as though Brereton Diaz is ready to make the step up to the Premier League, therefore, and West Ham could perhaps benefit from the additional Firepower he would provide.

next story previous story



News Now – Sport News