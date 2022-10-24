West Ham goal vs Bournemouth allowed to stand after controversial handball

West Ham United opened the scoring against Bournemouth on Monday evening in rather controversial fashion.

At the end of a very uninspiring first half at the London Stadium, David Moyes’ side took the lead through Kurt Zouma.

It was as messy of a goal as you could imagine.

The ball pinged around in the box following a Jarrod Bowen corner kick, with Zouma eventually applying the finishing touch.

But as soon as the ball hit the back of the net, the Bournemouth players were Adamant that a handball offense had been committed by Thilo Kehrer.

And after watching replays of the goal, you can understand why they were up in arms (excuse the pun).

The ball clearly struck both of Kehrer’s hands just before Zouma beat Neto, but those operating VAR at Stockley Park declared that it wasn’t enough to rule out the goal.

Honestly, we just don’t know what the handball rule is anymore…

Video: Should Zouma’s goal have been disallowed for Kehrer’s handball?

Most blatant handball I’ve seen which leads to a goal. I don’t understand why they disallowed Rashford’s goal away at Everton then?! What are the rules?? pic.twitter.com/6ywV6gIEET — 𝗧𝗱𝗮𝗮𝗻’s 𝗥𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗲𝗲𝗲𝗲𝗲𝗲𝗲𝗲𝗲𝗲𝗲𝗲𝗲𝗲𝗮𝗻𝘁 (@TenHagBalI) October 24, 2022

The only way that is more than a handball is if he physically catches the ball and throws it in. What on earth is wrong with these referees? pic.twitter.com/DrtjG1lKaz — LC (@NUFCLC) October 24, 2022

That’s clear and obvious, right? It certainly wasn’t deliberate from Kehrer, but even so it was still close to a volleyball move.

Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neill ran on the pitch at half-time to question referee David Coote and he was booked for his protests – just to rub salt in the wounds.

Given some of the past VAR calls with regards to handball, it seems utterly bizarre that the goal wasn’t disallowed.

Here’s how some fans on social media have reacted…

Against the grain, both Jamie Carragher and Sean Dyche in the Sky Sports studio stated that they believe it was right that the goal was allowed to stand.

More to follow…

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

