West Ham goal stands against Bournemouth despite Thilo Kehrer ‘volleyballing’ the ball in build-up

Fans can’t believe West Ham United’s goal against Bournemouth stood after Thilo Kehrer clearly handled the ball in the build-up.

West Ham controversially opened the scoring against Bournemouth as Kurt Zouma headed home just before the break.

Jarrod Bowen swung in a lovely delivery from a corner, which was met by Kehrer who handled the ball.

The ball then ricocheted a couple of times before Tomas Soucek headed the ball towards the net.

Zouma’s glancing header found the back of the net, with Bournemouth immediately appealing.

VAR reviewed the goal, but saw no infringement – allowing the goal to stand to the frustration of fans online.

One Twitter user wrote: “Can’t seem to understand VAR in PL, it’s so amusing. Clear handball by Kehrer leading to Zouma’s goal but not given.”

A second tweeted: “It’s the clearest handball you’ll ever see and it led directly to a goal, Kehrer was playing volleyball.”

A third added: “We play volleyball now?”

A fourth said: “So now handballs are allowed in football as long as they don’t lead to goals.”

Another commented: “Handball rule is a joke.”

Both Jamie Carragher and Monday Night Football guest Sean Dyche believed the correct decision was made.

Carragher said: “I think it’s a goal. I’d go with what the officials have given.”

Dyche added: “I don’t think that’s a deliberate action.”

Dave Jones Revealed that if the handball would have immediately led to a goal, it would have been disallowed.

That’s according to Stockley Park, who provided clarity on why the goal was allowed to stand.

Bournemouth were on the wrong end of another handball call in the second half.