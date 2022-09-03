West Ham fans think they have been robbed after goal overturned by VAR

West Ham fans are Furious after they had a goal controversially chalked off by VAR during their London Derby against Chelsea.

The Hammers were 1-0 up after Michail Antonio’s goal in the 63rd minute.

But Thomas Tuchel’s side found their level and turned the game around after goals from Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz made it 2-1 in the 88th minute.

As the clock ticked past the 90th minute, West Ham thought they had found an equalizer after Maxwell Cornet scored.

However, after a lengthy VAR check, the goal was controversially chalked off by the on-field referee, Andy Madley.

West Ham man Jarrod Bowen was adjudged to have fouled Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy prior to Cornet’s finish.

However, the replay seems to show Mendy diving at Bowen’s feet, rather than the England international making contact with the Senegalese.

West Ham fans were furious with the decision.

One fan said: “How was that a foul on Mendy? Bowen did nothing wrong, VAR has had a Nightmare again!!”

Another tweeted: “Disgraceful decision, we have been robbed by another awful referee decision, what is the point of VAR if they can’t see that as a perfectly fine goal.”

Outrageous decision against West Ham?!?? What else could Jarrod Bowen have done?! — Josh Rickard (@JRickard1991) September 3, 2022

A third fan added: “West Ham have been robbed.”

While another West Ham fan said: “In what world is that a foul on the keeper, what can Jarrod Bowen do to get away from the keeper in that situation? Mendy Dives at his feet and it’s a foul, makes no sense.”

Former Liverpool and England striker Michael Owen also claimed the decision to overturn the goal was wrong.

The decision to rule out that West Ham goal is an absolute shocker. The GK Dives at his feet, what’s he meant to do? — Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) September 3, 2022

He tweeted: “The decision to rule out that West Ham goal is an Absolute shocker. The GK Dives at his feet, what’s he meant to do?”

Former Stoke City manager, Tony Pulis, who was on commentary duties for BBC’s coverage of the game said: “That is not a foul, no chance. For goodness sake!”

At the end of the match, West Ham manager David Moyes was not happy with the referee as he confronted the officials.