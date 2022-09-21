West Ham ace goal ‘celebration’ this month should concern Hammers fans

Gianluca Scamacca has made a fairly frustrating start to life with West Ham United, and his goal celebration earlier this month sums up his struggles.

After making his £35.5 million move to West Ham (Sky Sports), the Italian has found it hard to cement down a place as a regular starter at the London Stadium.

We believe that the way that David Moyes has just been giving him 20 minutes here and there certainly hasn’t helped the 23-year-old.

The Scot should have thrown him in from the start in the Premier League and given him 10 games or so to find his rhythm.





Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Instead, Scamacca has barely played in the Premier League and has cut a really frustrated figure whenever he has been on the pitch.

The former Sassuolo Hitman has started every game in the UEFA Europa Conference League though, and he’s bagged three goals in the process.

Scamacca has looked very good in spells but there are clearly still bits and pieces that he needs to work on.

The forward’s best attribute is his Lethal shooting ability.

His last goal was an Absolute Firecracker against Silkeborg but in hindsight, his ensuing Celebration should give us all cause for concern…

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

West Ham ace’s goal celebration should be a concern

On September 15th, the Hammers beat Silkeborg 3-2 away in Europe.

Scamacca scored the pick of the bunch with a thunderous right-footed shot that nearly broke the back of the net.

It was a hugely important goal for the Italian and West Ham.

You wouldn’t have been able to tell by his celebration afterwards though…

Scamacca looks frustrated, with his shoulders slumped, and thoroughly fed up.

Perhaps he’s just annoyed at the moment because David Moyes isn’t selecting a lineup to help get the best out of him.

We rate Gianluca Scamacca incredibly highly and he will undoubtedly go on to become a success at the London Stadium.

David Moyes must change a few things around though, if he is to get the best out of the Italian.

The West Ham striker’s goal celebration earlier this month proves that the 23-year-old is far from happy with his own form at this current time.

Hopefully that all changes very soon.

