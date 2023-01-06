West Fargo’s Gulley to transfer from MSU Moorhead to NDSU football – InForum

FRISCO, TEXAS – As North Dakota State prepares to win a national championship, head Coach Matt Entz has his eyes also fixed on stacking the 2023 Bison football roster.

NDSU added a third transfer to its roster for next season as West Fargo native and MSU Moorhead linebacker Marcus Gulley announced he will transfer and join the Bison next season.

“A huge thanks to all the friends, family and coaches that supported me throughout this journey couldn’t do it without each and every one of them. Let’s go Bison Nation.” Gulley tweeted out Thursday night.

The 6-2, 225 pound linebacker is coming off an all-conference performance season for the Dragons and former Bison player and Coach Steve Laqua. Gulley was named to the Northern Sun Conference all-second team, after registering 81 tackles and a team high four sacks. The Dragons finished with a record of 4-7 last fall.

His standout performance came at the end of October at Northern State, where Gulley racked up ten tackles, three of them for loss and two sacks.

Laqua said about Gulley back in September after his strong start: “He’s a football junkie. He’s not running around on natural ability, he’s locked in and game guy and wants to learn and get better. When’s he locked in and playing fast, he’s as good as there is. He makes plays.”

Gulley was a standout at West Fargo High School, being named Eastern Dakota Conference Senior Athlete of the Year in 2019. He finished with 181 career tackles and was team captain for Jay Gibson’s team.

Gulley is the third transfer to join NDSU for the spring of 2023. Barnesville native and Iowa State linebacker Hunter Zenzen will transfer in, along with Bowling Green cornerback Marcus Sheppard. Each will be eligible to join the Bison for spring practice in March.

The Bison linebacker core will see Captain James Kaczor move on, but has a majority of its regular rotation returning, including starters Nick Kubitz and Julian Wlodarczyk, along with another huge part of the linebackers, Cole Wisniewski.

NDSU will face South Dakota State for the FCS National Championship Sunday at 1pm on WDAY-TV.