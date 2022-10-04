West Fargo Sheyenne boys soccer team ruled ineligible for this week’s ND state tournament – InForum

WEST FARGO — The West Fargo Sheyenne boys soccer team will no longer be competing at the North Dakota state tournament this week.

The Sheyenne administration notified the North Dakota High School Activities Association on Monday night that the team used an ineligible player during the entire season.

“The deliberate or inadvertent use of an ineligible participant in a team sport includes the prescribed penalty of forfeiture of all matches in which the student participated,” the NDHSAA wrote in a release.

According to a news release sent out by West Fargo Public Schools on Tuesday morning, it was found during a routine review of student records that an ineligible player was found to have participated on the team throughout the season. Sheyenne was the No. 2 seed from the East Region and the Mustangs were 11-4-2 overall and 8-4-2 in the Eastern Dakota Conference prior to the forfeits.

Sheyenne senior goalkeeper Connor Anderson expressed his disappointment via social media.

“Extremely saddened and disappointed by the announcement this morning,” Anderson wrote Tuesday on his Twitter account. “As a team we worked so hard just for an administrative mistake to cost us a state tournament appearance.”

West Fargo Sheyenne had to forfeit all its boys soccer games this season for using an ineligible player that led to the team being ruled out of the North Dakota state tournament. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

As a result of the forfeits, Fargo Shanley has qualified for the state tournament, which is set for Thursday-Saturday at West Fargo High School. The Deacons will be the East Region No. 3 seeds

WFPS said it will not be releasing details on the nature of the ineligibility, due to the small size of the soccer roster and the potential for the student-athlete to be identified.

A news conference will be held at 3:30 pm Tuesday to provide more details on the situation. District superintendent Beth Slette, district activities director Logan Midthun and Sheyenne activities coordinator Cory Hermann are set to provide comments.

It is the second time in three seasons, Sheyenne has dealt with disappointment during the week of the state tournament.

In 2020, the Mustangs won the first game at the state tournament before they had to continue the remainder of the tournament without 23 varsity players due to COVID-19 exposure. Sheyenne played its junior varsity team in the state semifinals that season after a petition to postpone the state tournament was denied.

Sheyenne was the No. 1 seed from the East Region and posted an 11-0-4 record in the 2020 regular season and defeated Minot in the state quarterfinals. Century defeated the Mustangs 6-0 in the state semifinals that season and went on to win the state championship.

