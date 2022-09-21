West Delaware Celebrating Homecoming Week – Mix 94.7 KMCH

It’s Homecoming Week for West Delaware.

Seniors Kennedy Klostermann and Maddie Hoeger both serve on the student council and have been helping to plan the week for their fellow students. Every year, there are dress-up days during Homecoming and this year is no exception.



https://kmch.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/WD-Home-1.mp3

There are also activities throughout the week, with the Powderpuff Kickball Tournament kicking things off on Monday night at the Beckman Complex. Friday is the big day for activities, with Homecoming Tailgate Games outdoors in the early afternoon, followed by the Homecoming Parade at 2 pm and the football game against Center Point-Urbana on Friday night.

And as we told you last Friday, the West Delaware administration decided to make a change this year to the traditional Homecoming Court festivities.

https://kmch.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/WD-Home-2.mp3

All fifteen students are being named Homecoming Royalty, with each of them to receive a sash before the varsity game on Friday night.

And the week will wrap up on Saturday night with the West Delaware Homecoming Dance from 8 to 11 pm at Old 20 Auctions on the east end of Manchester.

We’ll broadcast the Parade on KMCH on Friday afternoon – and then tune in for the West Delaware Homecoming football game this Friday night.