West De Pere’s Brehna Evans comes home to UWGB Women’s basketball

Former West De Pere star Brehna Evans (10) went up against new UWGB teammate and former Seymour standout Hailey Oskey (0) in high school.

GREEN BAY – It turns out Brehna Evans’ basketball career isn’t over yet.

After the West De Pere star completed a decorated career at NCAA Division II St. Cloud State this spring, she returned home to earn her Master’s degree at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

She wasn’t ready to be done playing, but she had called it quits in her mind. St. Cloud didn’t have the sports performance and exercise psychology program she needed.

“I was ready to just further my career,” Evans said. “It was kind of time to say Goodbye to basketball.”

Not so fast.

Longtime UWGB Women’s basketball Coach Kevin Borseth heard about her academic plans. They spoke to the 5-foot-8 guard and let her know the team might have a spot for her and asked how she felt about the possibility.

