West Creek boys place 1st in Battle of the Borders basketball tournament

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Over the past three days, West Creek high boys’ basketball played in the Battle of the Borders tournament.

The Coyotes ran the table during their three games, which included winning the championship. West Creek beat the likes of Trigg County (Kentucky), Covington High and Todd County Central, whom they defeated in the finals.

West Creek High boys’ basketball celebrating their Battle of the Borders Championship on Dec. 30, 2022. (Contributed)

According to West Creek Head Coach Russell Malone, the Coyotes had a different leading scorer during each contest. That includes Kayden Pace with 22 points in the final against Todd County Central.

Malone said that their Offensive system is built to complement more than one person on the Offensive side of the ball, which is what they showcased in their latest games. That makes a difference when opponents don’t know which player to key in on.

Coaches corner

“Even though it’s a Christmas tournament, we used this tournament format to simulate what a district and regional tournament will feel like,” said Malone. “My message was if you want to win postseason tournaments, you have to win three games in three days against quality opponents.

“You have to be prepared to go through walkthroughs in the morning, and go through game planning, preparation and that’s what we did this week,” he said. “It showed that we can do it. Now we need to continue to work and put pieces together where they need to be so we can do it all again in February and March.”

The following West Creek student-athletes were named to the all-tournament team after the final: Kayden Pace, Kameron Bowers and Sean Lafortune.

West Creek currently has a record of 10-4 following this week’s set of games. The Coyotes are back in action this Tuesday against Cheatham County Central.